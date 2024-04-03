Pattaya swelters as temperatures soar ahead of Songkran, Bangkok hits 40 degrees Celsius

The Department of Meteorology warns that Thailand is experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius in the northern and central regions ahead of Songkran. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas are seeing temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius. Parts of the northeastern and eastern regions are experiencing some rainfall.







Over the next 24 hours, low-pressure systems caused by the prevailing heat across Thailand will continue to bring hot and dry conditions, with clear skies expected during midday. The public is advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather, avoiding prolonged outdoor activities. Additionally, strong southerly and southwesterly winds are expected to persist over the lower northeastern and eastern regions, bringing occasional thunderstorms and gusty winds. People in these areas should beware of the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds, avoiding open areas, large trees, and weak signage.







Furthermore, the eastern and southeastern winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region, leading to some scattered thunderstorms in the southern areas.

Air quality: The northern, northeastern, and upper central regions are experiencing moderate to high levels of accumulated dust/particulate matter due to relatively weak winds in these areas.





























