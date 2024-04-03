Rotary Jomtien-Pattaya Karneval at the Cliff: A Night of Giving and Celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of March 23, 2024, the Head of State Chamber at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel in Jomtien-Pattaya was transformed into a hub of compassion and festivity as the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya hosted its Annual Charity Dinner. Rotarians, accompanied by their families and friends, gathered for an evening of European-style revelry, all in the name of raising funds for three worthy causes: the Fassbind Medical Home at Banglamung Home for the Aged, the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC), and Disaster Aid Thailand.







The event paid tribute to the legacy of Alois X. Fassbind, a founding member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, whose vision and dedication continue to inspire generations. Fassbind, renowned for his contributions to the hotel industry in Pattaya, left an indelible mark through his philanthropic endeavours, including the establishment of the A.X. Fassbind Medical Home at the Banglamung Home for the Elderly. His spirit of generosity and community service lives on through the annual charity dinners. He is remembered for bringing the tradition of ‘karnival’ from Basel, Switzerland to the shores of Pattaya in 1997.

Under the theme “Karneval at the Cliff,” the event paid homage to the European tradition as the ballroom was adorned with vibrant decorations, setting the stage for an evening of camaraderie and goodwill.

Led by Past Rotary District 3340 Governor Peter Malhotra and President Elect Peerasan Wongsri (Victor), the organizing committee welcomed guests with a heartfelt message about the Rotary club’s unwavering commitment to the community’s most vulnerable members: the elderly residing at the medical home and the children safeguarded by the ATCC.







With unwavering sincerity, Philippe Guenat, a stalwart member of the club for over three decades, rose to honour the invaluable contributions of women in Rotary. In a moment brimming with genuine appreciation, he recounted a significant milestone in the club’s history – the pioneering decision to admit women, a groundbreaking move that positioned the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya as a trailblazer in Asia.

Philippe’s words resonated with profound gratitude for the women who have dedicated themselves to Rotary’s noble cause. Reflecting on the club’s journey, he acknowledged the remarkable achievement of Ratana Yothawong, the very first woman member, who ascended to the presidency in 1993-1994, setting a precedent of leadership and inclusivity. His words carried the weight of appreciation for their unwavering commitment, acknowledging that without their tireless efforts, the club – and indeed, the entire Rotary organization – would not have thrived as it has.







Entertainment was abounding throughout the evening, with performances by Jayson and friends, alongside Rolf Rüegg, captivating cabaret shows and jungle dances. Amidst the festivities, guests eagerly participated in raffles and a silent auction, generously sponsored by businesses and individuals alike.

The success of the charity event was made possible through the support of numerous sponsors, whose contributions ensured a memorable and impactful evening. Philippe Guenat MD of PMG Shipyard, in particular, was recognized for sponsoring high-quality wines, enhancing the dining experience for all attendees. Other sponsors, including, The Riviera Group, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya (1 Prize), BKRY Café (1 Prize), Casa Pascal (16 Prizes), Green Orange Travel (1 Prize), Hard Rock Hotel (3 Prizes), Jameson’s Irish Pub (1 Prize), Kingfisher’s Nest (1 Prize), Kobb & Co (2 Prizes), Little Italy Bangkok (2 Prizes), Nirvana Place Air BNB (2 Prizes), Nova Suites (1 Prize), Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa (2 Prizes), Tropical Restaurant (2 Prizes) and Vines to Vino (4 prizes) also played a vital role in making the event a resounding success.































