‘Air-mazing Thailand – The Amazing Airline FAM trip’ embarks aviation hub vision in Asia-Pacific region

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has taken steps to show support for the government’s vision to elevate Thailand as a key aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region with the launch of the ‘Air-mazing Thailand: The Amazing Airline FAM trip’ project.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “Thailand’s thriving tourism industry relies heavily on convenient air access to tourist destinations across the country. The FAM trip reflects our mission to promote tourism growth and aligns with our Partnership 360 strategy. Through cooperation with aviation authorities and airlines, we hope to increase flight capacity to reach our target of 35 million international visitors and 1.92 trillion Baht in revenue this year.”







Organized in partnership with local and international aviation bodies, the dynamic program from 2-5 April comprises today’s Air-mazing Thailand Reception and Presentation in Bangkok, an airport inspection, and the Air-mazing Thailand Workshop and Networking event.

At the Air-mazing Reception and Presentation, officials and figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Airports of Thailand, U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, the Department of Airport, Tourist Police, and the International Air Transportation Association highlighted the country’s extensive network of airports and investments in aviation infrastructure, technology, and security measures as well as convenient accessibility to representatives from 22 airlines.









Following the reception, airline representatives will be given a tour of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Midfield Satellite Building, known as SAT-1, before embarking on two separate routes for an inspection of regional gateways.

Each route showcases how Suvarnabhumi Airport is a key hub for domestic and international travel, connecting cities and regions across the country. Route 1 highlights U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport and Chiang Mai Airport, while route 2 presents Krabi and Surat Thani Airports for route 2. The itineraries also include visits to local attractions.







The FAM trip will conclude with the Air-mazing Thailand Workshop and Networking in Bangkok.

The project underscores TAT’s commitment to stimulate more travel to major cities and secondary destinations with proactive marketing and promotion in the long-haul markets.

“TAT has been working with airlines to promote local and international air travel to Thai destinations. We also leverage the government’s various initiatives to streamline aviation processes and visa regulations to facilitate travel and tourism, fostering strong demand for air travel to Thailand,” Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas, concluded. (TAT)















































