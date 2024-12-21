Pattaya Sports Club member donates van to Baan Jing Jai Children’s Foundation in honour of late wife

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Sports Club, led by President Mr TY Anderson, along with Mr. Rolf Ruegg, the club’s Public Relations Chair, and Australian member Daryl Evans, made a generous donation of a new 2024 Toyota commuter van, valued at 1.3 million baht, to the Baan Jing Jai Children’s Foundation, in East Pattaya, on December 7. The donation was warmly received by Mrs Piangta Chumnuoi, the foundation’s director, and the staff, along with the children.



Mr. Daryl Evans, together with his family, made the donation in memory of his late wife, Tuanchai Naksale, as a way of honouring her and dedicating the merits of this generous act. The decision to provide the van came from the recognition of the significant travel challenges faced by the foundation’s 90 children, especially since it is located far from the city centre. The van will be used to transport the children to various activities, ensuring their safety and convenience during group trips.

Mrs Piangta Chumnoi expressed deep gratitude to the Pattaya Sports Club and Mr Evans’ family, highlighting that this is the foundation’s first vehicle, which will make a considerable difference in the children’s daily lives. She also shared that the children would be praying for the donors’ continued happiness and success, thanking them for their kindness and support.



















































