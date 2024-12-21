Association of Chonburi Attractions holds Annual General Meeting and elects new President

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Association of Chonburi Attractions held its 3rd Annual General Meeting of 2024 at the Ravindra Hotel in Pattaya, presided over by Mr. Wasant Temsiripong, President of the association, December 20. The meeting was attended by distinguished guests, including Mr. Thanet Supornsaharungsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, Mr. Rattanachai Suttidechanai, Representative of the TCEB Eastern Region, as well as members of the Chonburi tourism sector.

Before addressing the main agenda, the meeting featured a report on the tourism situation and information from government agencies, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department, the Pattaya office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).



The main agenda focused on the election of the new president for the 2025-2026 term, as the current president’s term had ended. Mr. Rattanachai Suttidetchanai from TCEB Eastern Region was appointed as the chairman of the election. Prior to the vote, members were invited to propose candidates for the position. Three individuals were nominated: Ms. Thitiphat Sirinatsrikul (Number 1), Ms. Sumaporn Srimuang (Number 2), and Mr. Chakorn Phannuch (Number 3).

The members were given the opportunity to cast their votes, with each member allowed to choose only one candidate. After the votes were counted, the results revealed that Ms. Thitiphat Sirinatsrikul received 20 votes, Ms. Sumaporn Srimuang received 9 votes, and Mr. Chakorn Phannuch received 2 votes. As a result, Ms. Thitiphat Sirinatsrikul was officially elected as the new president of the association for the 2025-2026 term, with a two-year mandate. The election concluded with applause and congratulations from the attendees.







Ms. Thitiphat Sirinatsrikul expressed her gratitude for the trust and support from her fellow members, stating that she was committed to continuing the projects and initiatives established by the previous president. She also invited the other two candidates to take on roles as vice presidents of the association. Furthermore, she announced that the current committee members would remain in place to ensure continuity and the successful completion of ongoing projects.

































