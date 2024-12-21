Homeless woman takes it higher on Pattaya Beach, unbothered by crowd of sunbathing tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – On one fine breezy morning of Pattaya Beach on December 19, lifeguards on duty were seen surrounding a homeless Thai woman, later identified as Ms. Samai, 52, who was caught using methamphetamine in the middle of a crowd of foreign tourists lounging on the beach.

Despite the presence of several people nearby, including tourists enjoying the sun, the woman appeared unbothered and continued her illegal activity. The lifeguards immediately intervened, shouting at her to stop, and called local police from the Pattaya Police Station to handle the situation. Upon inspection, authorities found meth paraphernalia and drug residue in a foil package, which was seized as evidence. The woman was then escorted to a drug rehabilitation center at the Banglamung District Office.







Ms. Samai admitted to using meth and explained that she had purchased two pills. When asked why she chose to use drugs in such a public location, she stated that she felt the atmosphere was right for it and believed the most dangerous places might offer the greatest sense of security. She expressed willingness to undergo treatment for her addiction.

Mr. Pharat, a member of the coastal safety team, stated that while patrolling the beach, he noticed a suspicious smell resembling methamphetamine. He followed the scent, recording the situation on his phone, and discovered the woman using drugs in front of sunbathing tourists. He urged other homeless individuals not to engage in such behavior, as it could damage Pattaya’s reputation as a popular tourist destination.

































