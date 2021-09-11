Pattaya Sports Club distributes food to the needy in Pong communities

On Friday September 3, the Pattaya Sports Club held a very successful charity food handout to 400 Thai families.

Pattaya Sports Club President Stanley Rees together with Noi Emmerson, Charity Chairperson and many members of the club were on hand to assist with the handout. Mayor Anucha Pianjai and staff of Pong Municipality helped to organise the humanitarian mission at the Pong Municipality all-purpose hall.







400 relief parcels each containing 4 packets of dried noodles, 3 tins of fish, 2kgs of rice, 1 bottle of cooking oil, 1 bottle of fish sauce and 2 bottles of water were handed out to the needy people.

President Stanley said, “I thank our members, families and friends for your kind donations without which, it would not have been possible to buy the food for distribution to the poor.

“I also wish to thank the lovely ladies in the PSC office and other volunteers who worked tirelessly packing the food parcels in preparation for distribution.

“We extend our special heartfelt thanks to Mayor Anucha Pianjai and staff of Pong Municipality for their invaluable help and assistance.

“We are also grateful to the staff of St. Andrew’s International School who were on hand to assist with the food handout”













































