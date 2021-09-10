Pattaya German sets fire to home, slit own throat

A manic German set fire to his Naklua house before stabbing himself in the stomach and neck.

Police and officers from the Chonburi Home for Women Children on Sept. 9 responded to a message from 14-year-old “Gina” forwarded by a teacher. She told the instructor she wanted to kill herself because of her father’s behavior.







When police arrived, Benhard Hemker, 68, was holding Gina captive. Authorities finally connived the German to release the girl to her mother’s care.

After he did, Hemker told police he wanted to go back inside the house and change clothes. But he grabbed a knife and then set fire to the home’s foyer.



Hemker then went to the balcony where, in view of everyone, he stabbed himself in the stomach and slit his throat.

Firefighters tried to rescue the man but were impeded by fast-moving flames and thick smoke. And, even as they reached him, Hemker continued to wave the knife.

German succumbed to flames and, as he collapsed, rescuers pulled him to safety.

Hemker was sent to a hospital while firefighters continued to battle the blaze for an hour, leaving the home destroyed.







































