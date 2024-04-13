Koh Larn Island and Jomtien Beach see surge of Songkran revellers

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the first day of the Songkran holidays, Koh Larn Tropical Island saw a surge in both Thai and foreign tourists, as travellers flocked to the paradise destination in large numbers to celebrate. On April 12, the departure point from Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was particularly crowded as eager visitors embarked on their journeys to the island getaway.

Thai tourists predominantly travelled to Koh Larn with their families or in groups of friends, seeking a fun-filled escape during the Songkran holidays. Conversely, foreign tourists arrived as part of tour groups, eager to unwind and marvel at the natural beauty of the paradise island.







To accommodate the influx of tourists, both speedboats and ferries increased their commuter services, ensuring smooth transportation to the island. Officials emphasized the importance of safety gear and the health of boat drivers to ensure a safe and enjoyable journey for all passengers.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Jomtien Beach, renowned for its array of water activities, buzzed with tourists from both local and international origins. Some visitors brought mats to sit on, while others opted for beach umbrella services to stay shaded from the sun.







Kritsadakorn Euapongkarun, owner of a Jomtien Beach umbrella rental service, noted that this year’s Songkran holiday season saw promising trends compared to the previous year. With the combination of the school break and Songkran festivities, tourist numbers surged by 50%, indicating a positive outlook for tourism in the region.





























