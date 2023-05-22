Pattaya senior citizens make herbal sprays to combat aedes mosquitoes

The Public Health and Environment Division of Nongprue Municipality in East Pattaya initiated vocational training sessions on May 19, specifically focused on producing herbal sprays to combat aedes mosquitoes. Wanchai Sanngam, Mayor of Nongprue, presided over the seminar and learning of an occupation program aimed at empowering seniors to produce multi-purpose herbal sprays through simple procedures.







Even those without prior experience participated by utilizing common herbs such as kaffir, camphor, borneol, citronella, alcohol, and glycerin, mixed together in appropriate proportions. The process involves proportionate blending and a period of storage until a multi-purpose spray is obtained, which effectively prevents aedes mosquitoes and dengue hemorrhagic fever, a disease transmitted by these mosquitoes.







Given the alarming spread of dengue fever across the country, it has emerged as a significant public health concern, leading to various adverse effects such as increased family burdens, hindered learning and work performance, and escalated expenses for medical treatments. In severe cases, it can even result in premature death. Consequently, dengue fever has become a pressing issue that requires serious cooperation from every member of society to prevent and mitigate its impact, reducing its transmission throughout Thailand and mitigating its adverse effects on society, the economy, and public health, starting from families and communities.







Participants in the training can utilize their newfound skills to create these herbal sprays for personal use or for sale, generating income and reducing expenses. Knowledge transfer is facilitated by experienced community members who are already involved in producing herbal sprays, serving as lecturers to share their expertise with interested individuals.















