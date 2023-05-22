Malaysia, China, India, Laos, and South Korea: Top tourists to Thailand

The government has reported that almost 10 million foreign tourists visited Thailand since January, generating about 391 billion baht in revenue.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Taisaranakul disclosed that 9.47 million foreign tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to May 15, with most visitors coming from Asia.







According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, 415,309 foreign tourists visited Thailand from May 8 to 14, averaging more than 59,300 daily visitors. Those from Malaysia, China, India, Laos, and South Korea comprise the top five foreign tourists arriving in Thailand by nationality – accounting for 47.5% of all international visitors.







Although Thailand is entering its low season and arrivals are likely to slow down, officials say there are still many incentives attracting international travelers. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is currently rolling out campaigns to entice foreigners to visit the kingdom in the months leading up to the peak travel season.

The TAT also expects to see over 5.3 million Chinese arrivals, with the figure potentially exceeding 7 million if other tourism incentives are implemented.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) meanwhile announced over 12,800 flights from China to Thailand during the October 2022 to April 2023 period, an increase of 98% compared to the same period the previous year.

Aerothai anticipates an increase in the number of flights from China, predicting 5,330 flights this month with the number increasing every month before reaching around 7,340 flights in September. (NNT)















