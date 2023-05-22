BOI ready to promote ties between Thailand and China

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) has expressed their readiness to promote trade and investment between Thailand and China.

Following the success of the “Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future” event, co-organized by the City of Shanghai, the Bank of China, and Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI), Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said Thailand remains very popular with Chinese investors.







He particularly highlighted the kingdom’s strategic location in the region, along with its efficient transportation, logistics and infrastructure systems. Additionally, the spokesperson cited the nation’s outstanding industrial estates, particularly the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which could potentially link up with the Shanghai Lin-gang Special Area in the future.







According to the BOI, Shanghai has a policy to attract investment in Shanghai Lin-gang Special Area, which specializes in modern industries such as digital ventures, health and medicine, smart electronics, and EVs. This would therefore represent a unique opportunity to strengthen investment cooperation between Thailand and China, as these industries are in line with Thailand’s policy to promote S-Curve industrial development.







The spokesperson also said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with the steady growth of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, especially in relation to future industries. He added that three BOI offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou stand ready to further strengthen trade and investment connectivity between Thailand and China. (NNT)















