Pattaya prepares for ‘International Fireworks Festival’ Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting on June 18 to discuss manpower planning for the upcoming International Fireworks Festival for the fiscal year 2024 among officers from Pattaya City Police Station, Banglamung Police Station, and various government departments.

The festival is scheduled to take place from November 29-30 (Friday-Saturday), along Pattaya Beach Road. The event aims to establish Pattaya’s International Fireworks Festival as a national activity, enhance the city’s image, attract both Thai and international tourists, and stimulate the local economy by spreading income to local businesses, thereby creating sustainable economic value for Pattaya.







Mayor Poramet expressed concerns about the overall manpower required to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors in and around the event area. To address these concerns, relevant agencies were invited to the meeting to review last year’s challenges and obstacles and to make necessary adjustments. Key discussion points included traffic management within and around the event area, security measures, emergency response plans, and the deployment of fire-fighting equipment and personnel.







The mayor emphasized the importance of establishing an emergency lane to facilitate prompt assistance in case of urgent situations, given the large number of attendees at previous events. This measure is crucial to elevate safety standards and ensure a tangible improvement in event management.

Furthermore, the mayor instructed the relevant agencies to hold additional meetings to gather comprehensive data on issues and manpower requirements. This information will be used to formulate a detailed manpower and safety plan for the event, ensuring thorough coverage of all areas during the festival.























































