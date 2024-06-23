OECD to open accession discussions with Thailand

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided on June 17, 2024 to open accession discussions with Thailand. This is a crucial step for the country to becoming OECD member, and being recognized once again at the international stage.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has committed to elevate Thailand in all areas on par with the international standard, including promotion of sustainable investment, and business environment improvement to ensure good governance and sustainability. OECD’s decision to open accession discussions with Thailand reflects its confidence on the country’s goals and values that are in line with other OECD economies, i.e., democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and open and transparent market economy. Thailand has also been a very active participant and significantly increased its participation in OECD activities and policy reviews. The Thai Government stands ready to work closely together with OECD in the future process of accession discussions.







Thailand determines to present its strengths and shared interest, and will collaborate with OECD to prepare a draft accession roadmap for the technical review process. Once all the technical committees have completed their reviews, OECD will make a final decision to issue an invitation for Thailand to join.

With his determination to proceed with Thailand’s accession to OECD, the Prime Minister strives to raise awareness and encourage participation of all concerned sectors in moving the country forward through attracting foreign investments, generating more income and enhancing quality of life of the people, improving national competitiveness, and elevating Thailand’s role at the international stage. He also thanked OECD member economies for unanimously approving the accession discussions which demonstrates Thailand’s friendly relations with various countries. (PRD)





































