Pattaya prepares 2,500 gifts for National Children’s Day celebration on Jan 11

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat revealed that the city is set to host an exciting National Children’s Day event on January 11, at the front of Pattaya City Hall. This year, over 2,500 gifts will be distributed to bring joy to children, along with a variety of fun activities throughout the area, starting at 8:00 AM.

Before receiving gifts, children must register to enjoy the meals, drinks, and rewards provided by the city. The event will also feature entertainment and performances, with private sector businesses contributing food stalls and snacks to further enhance the experience for both children and their parents.



Although the Pattaya City event initially planned to showcase military equipment, the Royal Thai Navy is organizing its own children’s day activities, making it difficult to bring the equipment to Pattaya for this event.

Children and families from Pattaya and nearby areas are invited to attend this joyful celebration before heading to other activities. The event will offer knowledge, entertainment, and, of course, gifts to take home.

To ensure safety for participants, Pattaya North Road will be closed to traffic from the Parinya Intersection to the Phettrakul Intersection (inbound), while traffic will flow in the opposite direction from the Phettrakul Intersection to the Parinya Intersection (outbound).








































