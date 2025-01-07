Pattaya authorities urge caution – Don’t swim while intoxicated

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities received a report of a tourist, a Thai male, who appeared intoxicated and jumped into the sea in front of the Amari Hotel in north Pattaya on January 7. Pattaya City’s municipal officers promptly arrived at the scene and found the man exhibiting signs of drunkenness.

They immediately advised him to exit the water due to the potential risks posed by swimming under the influence. Officials stressed that such actions could lead to dangerous accidents, highlighting the importance of being cautious and aware when near water, especially when intoxicated. The city reminds visitors to always prioritize safety, both for themselves and those around them.







































