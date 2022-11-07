Pattaya police ‘thank’ returning tourists with visa, passport shakedown

Pattaya showed its appreciation to returning tourists by hassling them for copies of their passports and visas to check for overstayers.

In a city so desperate for visitors not so long ago, the Nov. 5 shakedown of tourists on Walking Street was truly shocking. But there was Pattaya’s police chief, plus the local heads of immigration and the tourist police, demanding either original or copies of passports and visas.







Visitors must have been left wondering why they bothered to come to Pattaya or go out at night.

Pattaya business leaders also claim to be desperate for Chinese tourists to return in groups. Yet the police specifically targeted the few mainlanders around, claiming that their compatriots have caused problems by running call centers and gambling rings.







Again, thanks for coming to Pattaya.

Bars also were checked for proper licenses, minors, drugs and guns, none of which were found.



































