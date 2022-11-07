Employment in Thailand has improved from last year

Employment in Thailand has improved considerably with the rate of joblessness falling to 1.2% in the third quarter of this year from 2.3% in the same period last year.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday (5 Nov) that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha was satisfied to learn that the rate of employment has recovered to pre-pandemic levels.







The spokesperson noted that of Thailand’s 40.1-million-strong workforce, 491,000 were recorded as unemployed in the third quarter of this year – down from 546,000 in the second quarter and 911,000 in the third quarter of last year.

She added that the number of employed people came in at 39.6 million in Q3, up from 39 million in the Q2 and 38.7 million in the Q3 2021.







Employment has risen by an average of 2.1% from last year, mostly outside the farming sector. Service and retail sectors meanwhile saw 4.3% more jobs in the third quarter, as employment in the agriculture sector suffered a 2.4% decline.

Additionally, the upcoming Suvarnabhumi Airport Job Fair is scheduled to be held from November 9-11 from 9 AM to 3 PM at the airport’s Public Transportation center.







Around 30 companies operating out of Suvarnabhumi Airport are seeking to fill up to 1,500 vacancies, including those for electrical engineers, ground staff, warehouse workers, passenger screening personnel, security officers and technicians. (NNT)

































