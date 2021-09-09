Pattaya open to fully vaccinated foreign tourists in October

The Thai government has reiterated health and safety measures as it prepares for the second phase of its tourism reigniting plan and many look forward to the annual high season.







Proceeding along its path to again welcome foreign travelers after having notable success with its Sandbox programs over the past two months, producing 1.634 billion baht in revenue, the government is poised to continue the effort to support economic recovery.

In October, the administration is to implement its Universal Prevention measures while entering the second phase of its reopening timeline, which will see Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya), Petchaburi, Prachuapkirikan and Chiang Mai will be allowed to receive foreign guests once again, on the condition they meet vaccination targets. The Bangkok Sandbox and Hua Hin Recharge campaigns have already been outlined in anticipation of the transition.





Phase three of the plan is to begin in the middle of October and see 21 more provinces reopen under strict COVID-19 prevention measures. The fourth phase begins in January of next year and will focus on 13 border provinces and the use of travel bubbles.

One province slated to reopen on October 1st is Chonburi with its Pattaya Moves On program covering Pattaya, Banglamung and Sattahip. Various committees have been established in anticipation of the date, and they will oversee matters such as meeting a 70 percent vaccination target in the local population.

Visitors to Chonburi will have to be fully vaccinated or have RT-PCR test results from their country of origin and a health certificate. They will have to submit to another RT-PCR test upon arrival in Chonburi and undergo a total of three checks during their stay, the second being during the first six to seven days of their stay and the third on the fourteenth day.



Travelers must book and stay at an SHA+ certified hotel and will only be able to travel over sealed or flexible sealed routes, notifying their hotel of their plans beforehand. While visitor numbers are not expected to be high, they are anticipated to be high capacity visitors. (NNT)





























