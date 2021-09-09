Thailand to vaccinate students aged 12 and above before school opening

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will propose the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer for children aged 12 and over to allow them to go to school.







Mr Anutin said the Public Health Ministry would on Friday propose the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration unconditionally arrange for inoculations with the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer for children aged 12 and more.

The government ordered 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine mainly for children so that schools could reopen as normal. Doctors would consider details of the vaccination, he said.







Mr Anutin also said he planned to use the COVID-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca as the third dose for people in Phuket province. Recipients should be the workers who were in close contact with foreigners and already received the Sinovac vaccine and 3 million more people in the province to support the Phuket Sandbox reopening project, he said.

Mr Anutin expected the booster injection to start early next month. (TNA)






























