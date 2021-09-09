Russian charter flights to Thailand can operate within 30 days

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reports that the country plans to hold discussions with Russia about granting permission for commercial flights, to boost revenues from the Russian market from the final quarter of this year.







TAT Moscow office Director Khanittha Phanworawat said there is demand for travel to Thailand, but resumption of flights between the two countries is the key obstacle, as there are no commercial direct flights serving Russian cities and Phuket.

She said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn will discuss this matter with the Russian ambassador to Thailand this week. If air travel can resume, tourism operators will be ready to operate chartered flights to Thailand within a month.





Ms. Khanittha said Russia has officially resumed flights with 56 countries, including top outbound destinations for Russian tourists, which have fewer travel restrictions and cheaper costs compared to Thailand. The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is not a major concern for Russian tourists, as they tend to focus more on travel expense and ease of travel, she said. (NNT)





























