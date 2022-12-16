Hot sales for Pattaya’s ice makers

By Pattaya Mail
Ice making factories are working full steam to keep up with the demand for ice blocks and cubes since the reopening of the country and rebound in Pattaya’s tourism industry.

The ice business in Pattaya is hot. Covid-19 put the frozen-water industry into a deep freeze, but the reopening of the country and rebound in Pattaya’s tourism industry has brought the ice business to a boil again.

Pattaya Business & Tourism Association President Boonanan Pattanasin, who also heads the Racha Group, said drinking water and ice sales fell up to 80% during the pandemic. But with restaurants, bars and hotels back in business, they’re all needing cubes and water again.



During big events and holiday weekends, sales can double over normal days, he said.
Inflation, especially energy costs, have pushed prices for both drinking water and ice up, but competition among producers has kept increases smaller than they otherwise might have been, Boonanan said.

The industry also faces a continued labor shortage and Boonanan complained about competitors poaching his workers.


