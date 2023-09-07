Pattaya Nightlife Business Association spearheads tourism enhancement efforts

On September 5, Liza Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, presided over a crucial meeting at Liza Guesthouse on Jomtien Beach. The gathering aimed to update members of the entertainment community regarding recent discussions held at Pattaya City Hall.

The central theme of this meeting was to try to enhance the tourist experience by calling on the government to extend nightlife service hours to 24/7. Furthermore, the meeting tackled pressing issues such as the playing of copyrighted Thai and foreign songs, a key component in addressing nighttime entertainment concerns at restaurants, bars, and pubs. Additionally, the gathering addressed the problematic issue of unauthorized fee collection by certain individuals.







A noteworthy achievement of this meeting was the comprehensive collection of business owners’ names from all nightlife zones in the Pattaya area, encompassing Jomtien, Nongprue, Khao Talo, Bua Khao, and Naklua. This initiative is a pivotal step towards establishing the association in full compliance with the law, reinforcing the ongoing tourism endeavors in the region.

Nominations for leadership positions within the association were put forth. Liza Hamilton stands out as the nominated Chairwoman, alongside Buapha Hanner and Wasan Sanguantoikam as Vice Chairpersons, supported by 12 committee members and 2 advisors. This newly formed association, along with its appointed committee, is committed to actively promoting and enhancing tourism services in Pattaya, encompassing various aspects.







Furthermore, discussions regarding the expansion of the entertainment zone service area of Pattaya City took precedence during a recent city council meeting. Council member Damrongkiet Pinitkan underscored the urgency of enlarging the service area, given that the existing boundaries have remained unaltered since 2002, spanning over two decades. He said, “The city’s burgeoning growth and the proliferation of entertainment establishments beyond the current designated zone have necessitated this expansion, as numerous businesses have sought permits to operate within regulated boundaries.”







The existing service area extends along the right side of Pattaya Third Road, approximately 50 meters seaward, encompassing Bali Hai Cape. It has come to light that entertainment establishments on the left side of the road are eager to operate within the legal framework. Once these establishments secure the necessary licenses, they will have the opportunity to extend their operating hours, aligning with the Ministry of Tourism’s proposed tourism policies, which advocate for extended service hours to further elevate the tourist experience.













