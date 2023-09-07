Breaking News: Massive fire raging uncontrollably at Pattaya’s 4 Regions Floating Market

Pattaya, Thailand – A massive fire is raging uncontrollably at the 4 Regions Floating Market in Pattaya. The Chonburi Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said that the fire erupted at 7:50 p.m. this evening.

Fueled by strong winds, the blaze swiftly engulfed the iconic floating market. Firefighters and emergency personnel are facing the daunting challenge of accessing the fire within the market’s confines. Their efforts focused on containing the flames from the front to prevent it spreading.







Preliminary reports suggest extensive structural damage within the floating market, accompanied by reports of sporadic explosions from witnesses at the scene of the inferno. To further complicate matters, rain began to fall in the area, adding complexity to the already grim situation.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Pattaya Mail will keep you updated as new details emerge in the ongoing battle to manage this fiery crisis. At this moment, the firefighters’ paramount concern is the safety of all individuals in and around the affected area.















