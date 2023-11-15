Pattaya night business operators welcome collaboration with Chinese police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rumpueng ‘Lisa’ Hamilton, President of the Night Business Association in Pattaya, voiced her endorsement for the potential collaboration between Chinese and Thai police forces on November 14. She believes this initiative will significantly enhance the safety and confidence of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. During discussions with her Chinese counterparts, she discovered that travelers have been cautioned to exercise vigilance when in Thailand due to the presence of Chinese fugitives engaged in illegal activities.







The prospect of introducing Chinese police in Thailand has garnered positive support from the business community, assuring tourists of heightened security. Lisa emphasized that the presence of Chinese police would address concerns about the influence of Chinese fugitives on tourism. She envisions this collaboration as a catalyst for attracting quality Chinese tourists and entrepreneurs to visit and invest in Thailand.







Jitsupa Prajongbua, a tour guide, echoed Lisa’s sentiments, asserting that the coordination between Chinese and Thai police would significantly boost the confidence of Chinese tourists. She highlighted recent negative incidents involving Chinese tourists that have impacted Thailand’s image, expressing optimism that the presence of Chinese police could help restore trust and improve diplomatic relations. If the collaboration proceeds, it is anticipated to make a positive contribution to the tourism industry and strengthen the bond between Thailand and China.

























