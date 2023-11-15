Stand-Up Paddleboard World Championships in Pattaya Nov 15-19

PATTAYA, Thailand – The International Canoe Federation has given the official nod to the Rowing and Canoeing Association of Thailand, in partnership with the city of Pattaya, to host the 2023 ICF SUP World Championships. Set to unfold from November 15 to 19, the event will showcase stand-up paddleboard (SUP) competitions at the Royal Navy Rowing Sports Center in Ban Chang, Rayong, and Jomtien Beach, just in front of the D Varee Hotel.







To ensure the seamless preparation and active participation of athletes in this prestigious championship, the association has meticulously laid out a schedule for the qualification rounds. Competitors will engage in various categories, including Sprint (200 meters), Technical (1 kilometer), and Long Distance (5 kilometers). These categories will be fiercely contested across diverse age groups, spanning under 18, an open category for both male and female participants, and a dedicated category for participants aged 40 and above.







Pattaya extends a warm invitation to spectators, urging them to witness and fervently support the athletes throughout the competition. This event not only promises an exhilarating showcase of stand-up paddleboard excellence but also underlines Pattaya’s commitment to promoting water sports and hosting world-class international sporting events. Get ready to witness the paddles hit the water and the thrills of SUP mastery unfold in the stunning backdrop of Pattaya’s coastal beauty.



























