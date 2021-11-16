Pattaya Music Festival to return to Koh Larn in ‘22

The Pattaya Music Festival will return to Koh Larn next year after a successful 2021 event, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said.

The stage at the resort island’s Nuan Beach led to 14,461 hotel rooms booked in Pattaya and boosted Koh Larn’s tourism totals in November to 68,345, Sonthaya said.







Thanking everyone who cooperated in staging the first music festival on the island, the mayor said next year’s festival will again include a Koh Larn stage.

The Nov. 12-13 event wasn’t perfect, Sonthaya admitted, but the problems encountered will be eliminated next year, he said. The concert site also will be upgraded to better handle a large crowd.



Sonthaya said the festival showed that Koh Larn is ready to become a bigger part of Pattaya’s tourism scene, but one with environmental friendliness that conserves beaches and the marine environment.

“Projects will mainly be focused on the environment and community participation. For example, building viewpoints at Samae Beach with improvement and increase green zones, improvement of piers, such as Front Pier and Samae Pier, which will be changed to maintain the beauty of nature and identity,” the mayor said.

Koh Larn plans next to host a Dec. 31 New Year countdown concert.



























