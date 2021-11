Banglamung Subdistrict gave survival bags to five blind residents.

Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat led the Nov. 15 house calls for those suffering the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Recipients of the aid packages were Usanee Ruenarom, Wichan Borisut, Chanasuk Wansukee, Tanyaporn Saroj and Sukanya Yantasri.

The officials asked all five about their living situations and offered more assistance if they needed help in the future.