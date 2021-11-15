Protesters call on German Embassy to help protect democracy in Thailand

Protesters on Sunday marched from Pathumwan intersection. One person was injured during a clash with riot police on their way to the German embassy.

The demonstrators started to march from Pathumwan intersection to the embassy at about 4pm. They clashed with riot police in front of the Institute of Forensic Medicine at about 5.15pm.







Demonstrators hurled firecrackers at police who responded with rubber bullets. The clash ended in less than five minutes and then police retreated to Police General Hospital. A man was wounded with an unidentified weapon in his abdomen and rushed to hospital.



At 6pm, about 450 riot policemen stood guard at the gate of the German embassy. After arriving there, rally leaders read their statement and three of them entered the embassy to send their letter calling for the protection of democracy in Thailand.

Rally leaders ended their demonstration at 6.53pm. (TNA)







































