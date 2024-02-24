Thailand officially enters summer season

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has announced the end of the ‘winter’ season and the start of summer on February 21st. The announcement came after continuous warm weather during the day, with maximum temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. In addition, the presence of southerly winds covering the upper parts of Thailand confirmed the summer weather patterns.

However, the northern and northeastern regions will experience cool mornings until mid-March.

The TMD stated that this summer is expected to end in mid-May, and temp this hot season will be 1-2 degrees Celsius higher than the previous year.







The provinces of Mae Hong Son, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, and Udon Thani will experience the hottest weather. Meanwhile, Bangkok is expected to see maximum temperatures of 40-41 degrees Celsius, and the southern region will also experience maximum temperatures of 40-41 degrees Celsius.

The TMD advises the public to prepare for illnesses associated with the heat, including heat stroke. It also warned people about the possibility of summer storms. (NNT)



































