‘Pattaya Music Festival 2023’ last shows on north beach this weekend (Mar 24-25)

It has come to the last weekend of the 4-weekend long ‘Pattaya Music Festival 2023’.

Food and goods stalls are available along the footpath from Soi 4 to the stage area for music enthusiasts to shop and dine.

Mayor Poramet said about 20,000 people are expected to attend the musical event on Friday and Saturday (March 24-25).







The stage is set up on the beach at the north curve near Dusit Hotel and the beach road will be closed from the north section to Soi 4 from 4pm until midnight.

Pattaya Second Road is again set as a two-way lane from the Dolphin Roundabout to Central Road on Friday and Saturday.

The concerts start at 5 p.m. until midnight and the entry is free.







Poramet said this year the city added wider variety of music and performances for all groups and ages ranging from EDM and 90’s artists to modern performers.

Poramet also said the city hall prepared free buses for people to get in and out of the event zones and enough portable restrooms in the areas.

The mayor said this year mobile phone operators promised to provide better internet signals in all zones.



























