Don’t miss the thrill of Subaru stunt driving show by Russ Swift the holder of 3 categories of Guinness World Records and his team who will bring the brand’s best line-up such as the All-New Subaru WRX, NEW BRZ and NEW Forester to the track on Saturday-Sunday March 25-26 at the Ninja Market Amata Chonburi.

3 shows available on both days start at 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm. Free Entry. Book a seat at Subaru Pattaya or call 038-411-700.