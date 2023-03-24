4th Army Area Commander issues statement to mark beginning of Ramadan 1444 Hijri

4th Army Area Commander Lieutenant General Santi Sakuntanark has issued a statement to mark the beginning of Ramadan 1444 Hijri. He extended his best wishes to all Muslim communities on this blessed occasion, highlighting the importance of this sacred month for reflection and spiritual growth.

In his statement, the commander praised the coming together of communities to practice religious activity during Ramadan, particularly through the act of fasting, which is a command from Allah and receiving his blessings. Lieutenant General Santi also expressed his gratitude to Allah and wished for his blessings for a happy and healthy Ramadan.







The 4th Army Area Commander emphasized the importance of spiritual practice and devotion during Ramadan, encouraging Muslims to abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs in the world and to seek the fruitful gift of the holy month as a compass for a better life.







Finally, he expressed his hope that this Ramadan would mark an important milestone for sustainable peace on the southern border of Thailand. The statement from the 4th Army Area Commander underscores the significance of Ramadan and the importance of this occasion to the Muslim communities in Thailand. (NNT)



























