Pattaya residents learn Isan sausage-making to supplement income

PATTAYA, Thailand – To promote career development and boost the local economy, Bang Lamung Municipality held a skill development activity on July 8, focusing on Isan (Northeast Thailand) sausage making. This initiative, addressing unemployment exacerbated by the financial crisis, featured expert instructors sharing their knowledge with residents.







This effort is part of a broader plan to build a resilient, self-sustaining community. By fostering diverse occupations and mutual support, the program promotes unity and allows residents to sell or exchange products, creating a circulating fund within the community.

The event offered training in supplementary occupations to increase income and encourage productive use of free time. Participants received hands-on instruction in Isan sausage making and pickled radish preparation, both provided free of charge. Upon completion, participants took home their own Isan sausages and pickled radishes.





































