Pattaya mayor welcomes new police station chief

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and the city’s administrative team warmly welcomed Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit, the newly appointed Chief of the Pattaya City Police Station on December 7.







The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss work strategies and plans for the city, with a focus on ensuring the well-being of the local residents and tourists, creating a secure environment in all aspects, and alleviating various issues faced by the community.

Both leaders engaged in conversations regarding the approaches to be taken in managing the affairs of Pattaya. The Mayor expressed confidence that the new Police Station Chief, with his expertise and commitment, would contribute significantly to the safety and tranquility of the city.





























