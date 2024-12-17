Pattaya Mayor welcomes Miss Grand winners from Southern Border Provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city officials welcomed the winners of the Miss Grand Southern Border Provinces 2525 (Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat) competition — “Maem, Ikkyu, and Ploy”, on December 16.

The Miss Grand Southern Border Provinces competition, organized on May 24, aimed to select representatives from Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat to compete in the Miss Grand Thailand 2024 pageant. This year’s event was held under the concept “From Now On, Every Area Is Grand,” showcasing talented contestants ready to shine on the national stage.



Before heading to the national competition and pre-pageant activities, the three winners visited Pattaya City officials to express their gratitude for the city’s support and assistance during their stay for various activities.

The Mayor congratulated the contestants, extended his best wishes, and encouraged them to achieve great success, following in the footsteps of renowned Miss Grand Thailand winners like Engfa Waraha.







































