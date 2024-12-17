Vendor’s allegations of monthly bribes spark investigation by Pattaya City

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Special Affairs officers conducted a raid at South Pattaya Soi 15 near Walking Street, arresting street vendors illegally selling goods on public property on December 16.

Among those apprehended was a 23-year-old grilled squid vendor, Ms. Nicha (surname withheld), who accused certain officials of demanding monthly bribes and free goods in exchange for allowing her to sell in the area. She stated that the officers involved in the arrest were not the same individuals who had extorted her and expressed her willingness to identify the culprits.







In response, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet ordered a necessary investigation into the case while his Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijjakarn emphasized the city’s strict policy against street vending on Walking Street at night, citing tourist complaints and the impact on the area’s image. He vowed severe punishment, including dismissal, for any officials found guilty of extortion, reinforcing the city’s commitment to justice and maintaining its reputation.

































