Pattaya residents call for completion of public area renovation after month-long delay

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local residents are urging Pattaya City officials to expedite the completion of a public area renovation near Jeh Ma Dee Mansion in Sukhumvit Soi 28, following concerns over safety, December 16. The renovation project, aimed at addressing issues of venomous animals inhabiting the area and alleviating the distress of nearby residents, was initiated over a month ago.

Despite the efforts of the municipal authorities, as of December 16, the work remains incomplete, with only about 100 meters of the area being worked on. Locals, who had raised the issue with city officials, are frustrated by the slow progress. They are now calling for the project to be finished as soon as possible to ensure the safety and well-being of those living nearby. The renovation has been ongoing for over a month, but the delays are causing growing concern among the residents.













































