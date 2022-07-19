Indian tourist dies of heart attack on Koh Larn

An Indian tourist died of a heart attack a minute after sitting down at a Koh Larn restaurant.

Tandon Gaurav, 43, was pronounced dead July 18 at Koh Larn Community Medical Center.

His brother, Verma, 42, said the pair had come to Thailand on July 12 and were to return home July 19. They spent the day walking around the Pattaya tourist island, finally taking a break at the restaurant.







They had just sat down when Tandon suffered cardiac arrest and fell out of his chair. A fellow customer provided CPR, but to no avail.

































