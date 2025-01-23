New guidelines set for Pattaya bay maritime activities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City held a kick-off meeting to discuss the regulation of maritime businesses within Pattaya Bay. The meeting, aimed at enhancing the city’s tourism image and ensuring the safety of visitors, was led by Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn.

The meeting, organized by Pattaya’s Public Health and Environmental Department, was designed to inform maritime business operators about the guidelines set by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regarding the protection of environmental areas in Banglamung and Sattahip districts, Chonburi Province, as per the 2020 regulation. Under this law, Pattaya City is authorized to permit restaurant boats, service boats, and Sea Walker tours, excluding areas designated by local authorities as restricted zones. Furthermore, any water-related activities, such as jet skiing, water skiing, and all types of towing boats, must be approved by a regulatory committee.







One of the key objectives of the meeting was to ensure that operators understand and adhere to hygiene and environmental management standards, while promoting the tourism sector positively. The city plans to carefully regulate the number of boats in Pattaya Bay to prevent environmental degradation and safeguard marine resources.

In addition to informing operators about local regulations, the meeting emphasized the importance of collaboration to maintain cleanliness and safety in Pattaya’s beach and marine areas, particularly for the tourism sector’s long-term sustainability. After the meeting, officials will inspect the businesses in each sector to ensure they comply with the guidelines. The event is part of an ongoing effort to improve order, maintain tourist satisfaction, and achieve a balanced and sustainable tourism economy.

Currently, there are 6 operating restaurant boats and 19 Sea Walker tour providers in Pattaya Bay.







































