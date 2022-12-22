Pattaya mayor, police plan for New Year’s countdown

By Pattaya Mail
0
332
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspects the Bali Hai Pier where the New Year’s Countdown festivities will be held on Dec 29-31.

Pattaya officials reviewed preparations for the three-day Pattaya Countdown music festival.
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai met Dec. 12 to discuss traffic plans and safety ahead of the Dec. 29-31 festival at Bali Hai Pier.

Poramet stressed extensive planning is needed to ensure a smooth event, especially on New Year’s Eve when South Korean pop idols on stage in Pattaya will draw both Thai and foreign fans from far afield.



About 30,000 people are expected to attend each day of the concerts.
Pattaya will set up parking lots around the city and use school buses to shuttle fans to the pier.

Koh Larn also will have its own countdown event that requires joint police-city hall planning, the mayor said.


Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai held a meeting at city hall to discuss traffic plans and safety ahead of the year-end festivities.


Pattaya will set up parking lots around the city and use school buses to shuttle fans to the pier.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here