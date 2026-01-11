Cold spell continues as cool to chilly weather grips Pattaya and Eastern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas in eastern Thailand are experiencing cooler-than-usual weather as a strong high-pressure system continues to blanket much of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Over the next 24 hours, Pattaya will see cool to chilly conditions, especially in the early morning and late evening. Temperatures are expected to range from around 13–20°C at night and early morning, rising to 28–31°C during the day. Northeasterly winds will remain moderate to fairly strong, adding to the cooler feel along the coast.







At sea, conditions remain moderate, with wave heights around 1 meter, increasing to 1–2 meters offshore. Authorities are advising small boats and marine operators to navigate with caution, particularly during periods of stronger winds.

The cooler weather is being driven by a relatively strong cold air mass from China extending over upper Thailand and the eastern region, including Chonburi and Pattaya. While no significant rainfall is expected in the area, the dry and cool conditions raise concerns over fire hazards, and residents are urged to remain vigilant.



Health officials also recommend that children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions take extra care during the colder mornings, as temperatures are lower than typical for Pattaya at this time of year.

Despite the chill, the weather remains favorable for tourism, with clear skies and comfortable daytime temperatures offering pleasant conditions for beach activities—though visitors heading out on boats or ferries should monitor sea conditions closely.

The cool spell is expected to persist for the next few days as the high-pressure system remains in place.



































