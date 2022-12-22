Drunk driver hits Russian motorcyclist head-on in Jomtien

A Russian tourist was severely injured when a drunk driver crossed lanes and hit his motorbike head-on on Jomtien Beach, Dec 19.

Chaiyon Mooharn, 34, was arrested after his Toyota Revo straddled the center line in front of Soi 11, on Jomtien Beach Road and hit the unidentified Russian inflicting severe injuries. Paramedics administered emergency treatment before transporting him a hospital.







Witness Jarat Wongsonthorn, 54, said Chaiyon pulled out of a parking spot police told him to vacate so fast he left skid marks. The truck swerved into the middle of the road and hit the oncoming motorcyclist, who failed to avert the collision in time.

Chaiyon said he was only trying to find a new place to park after police told him to move. He admitted drinking and driving.























