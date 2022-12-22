Pattaya community children receive lots of toys at Christmas party

Children in the Khopai Community were feted to a Christmas party Dec 20, organized by community leaders and many charitable and service organisations. Benefactors included Wirat Joyjinda, acting for chairman of Soi Khopai Community, Nilom Sangkaew with members of Pattaya Council area 4, Katana Pornchai, secretary to the community chairman, including representatives from the Lighthouse Club, Christian Baan Prathanporn Mahachon, Pattaya Police Station and the Government Savings Bank Pattaya Branch.







The generous benefactors treated the children to a delicious meal, organized games for them to compete in, with many prizes to be won. Santa Claus flew in from the North Pole bringing gifts of sweets and toys. He also gave learning and sports equipment to the children, also not forgetting to bring useful household appliances such as electric fans for the adults.

























