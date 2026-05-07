Phuket moves to deport foreign tourists after obscene tuk-tuk incident in Patong

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket authorities have arrested two foreign tourists accused of engaging in indecent conduct aboard a tuk-tuk in a public area of Patong, with officials preparing deportation proceedings and long-term entry bans. Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said authorities are taking strict action against behavior considered damaging to the province’s tourism image.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 3 in Patong, Kathu district, where the two tourists were seen engaging in obscene acts aboard the vehicle. Images of the incident later circulated online, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.







Police located the two individuals on the evening of May 4 and brought them in for questioning. Both admitted they were the individuals shown in the images shared online.

Investigators subsequently filed charges related to public indecency and obscene conduct in a public place. Phuket immigration officials have also begun deportation procedures and are preparing to place both individuals on Thailand’s immigration blacklist, which would prohibit them from re-entering the country. (NNT)

















































