Pattaya Marathon 2024 sees record turnout; winners from Kenya and Ethiopia

Pattaya, Thailand – The second day of the Pattaya Marathon 2024 saw a large turnout with over 7,500 runners from around the world participating in the marathon and half-marathon events. The marathon covers a distance of 42.195 km, while the half-marathon covers 21.1 km, attracting many elite runners on July 21.
At 3:30 AM, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and Nattapat Sukitanon, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Activities Promotion Division, signaled the start of the marathon race for 2,500 runners. The half-marathon, with 5,000 runners, started at 5:10 AM. The atmosphere remained lively and energetic, similar to the first day, with a total of 7,500 runners competing (total 15,000 on both days).
Unofficial Results
Marathon (42.195 km) – Men’s Overall:
1.James Cherutich Tallam (Kenya) – 2:25:41
2.Denis Mugendi Kiura (Kenya) – 2:25:50
3.Peter Keter (Kenya) – 2:26:27
Marathon (42.195 km) – Women’s Overall:
1.Caroline Cherono (Kenya) – 2:52:53
2.Bontu Demisse Ware (Ethiopia) – 2:56:32
3.Serkalem Mekonnen (Ethiopia) – 2:56:32
Half-Marathon (21.1 km) – Men’s Overall:
1.Emmanuel Kipronoh (Kenya) – 1:06:46
2.Vincent Momanyi (Kenya) – 1:08:24
3.Kennedy Kiptoo Lilan (Kenya) – 1:08:43
Half-Marathon (21.1 km) – Women’s Overall:
1.Misa Yimer (Ethiopia) – 1:17:00
2.Langat Chepngetich (Kenya) – 1:17:06
3.Aberash Amana (Ethiopia) – 1:18:46
The event continues to highlight Pattaya as a major destination for international athletic competitions, bringing together runners from diverse backgrounds and promoting tourism in the region.