Pattaya Marathon 2024 sees record turnout; winners from Kenya and Ethiopia

Pattaya, Thailand – The second day of the Pattaya Marathon 2024 saw a large turnout with over 7,500 runners from around the world participating in the marathon and half-marathon events. The marathon covers a distance of 42.195 km, while the half-marathon covers 21.1 km, attracting many elite runners on July 21.

At 3:30 AM, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and Nattapat Sukitanon, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Activities Promotion Division, signaled the start of the marathon race for 2,500 runners. The half-marathon, with 5,000 runners, started at 5:10 AM. The atmosphere remained lively and energetic, similar to the first day, with a total of 7,500 runners competing (total 15,000 on both days).









Unofficial Results

Marathon (42.195 km) – Men’s Overall:

1.James Cherutich Tallam (Kenya) – 2:25:41

2.Denis Mugendi Kiura (Kenya) – 2:25:50

3.Peter Keter (Kenya) – 2:26:27

Marathon (42.195 km) – Women’s Overall:

1.Caroline Cherono (Kenya) – 2:52:53

2.Bontu Demisse Ware (Ethiopia) – 2:56:32

3.Serkalem Mekonnen (Ethiopia) – 2:56:32









Half-Marathon (21.1 km) – Men’s Overall:

1.Emmanuel Kipronoh (Kenya) – 1:06:46

2.Vincent Momanyi (Kenya) – 1:08:24

3.Kennedy Kiptoo Lilan (Kenya) – 1:08:43

Half-Marathon (21.1 km) – Women’s Overall:

1.Misa Yimer (Ethiopia) – 1:17:00

2.Langat Chepngetich (Kenya) – 1:17:06

3.Aberash Amana (Ethiopia) – 1:18:46

The event continues to highlight Pattaya as a major destination for international athletic competitions, bringing together runners from diverse backgrounds and promoting tourism in the region.





















































