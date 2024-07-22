Thepprasit Road collapse exposes Pattaya’s infrastructure failures

PATTAYA, Thailand – The collapse of a section of the newly built Thepprasit Road is not just a matter of infrastructure failure but a glaring example of negligence and mismanagement. On July 20, an unsuspecting woman riding a motorcycle fell into a large hole created by the collapse, suffering severe facial injuries. The incident occurred on a heavily trafficked route, raising serious concerns about the safety and quality of our roads.







In the immediate aftermath, concerned citizens quickly placed cones around the area to prevent further accidents. Sathaporn Withipol, a 59-year-old resident, reported witnessing the accident and described the harrowing scene of the injured woman, who was bleeding profusely. Thanks to the prompt response of rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, she received first aid at the scene before being transported to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.

While local residents and Sathaporn are urging authorities to install proper lighting around the collapsed area, their concerns run deeper. How could a newly constructed road, built with millions of baht in taxpayers’ money and after years of inconvenience for motorists and residents, crumble so quickly? This incident has brought to light the questionable practices of those responsible for the road’s construction.







The typical excuses of rain and subsidence are expected, but they are not acceptable. The contractors responsible for this project must be held accountable for their shoddy work. It’s time for Pattaya’s authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The safety of our roads and the well-being of our citizens depend on it.

In a city striving for development and modernization, we cannot afford such failures. The collapse of Thepprasit Road should serve as a wake-up call to prioritize quality and safety in all future projects in Pattaya City.





































