Pa La-U waterfall in Hua Hin closed to visitors due to safety risks caused by persistent rainfall

Pa La-U waterfall, located in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, has been closed to visitors due to safety risks caused by ongoing heavy rains. The popular site within Kaeng Krachan National Park has faced hazardous conditions from runoff containing murky sediment, according to Somchet Chantana, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 3.







Persistent rainfall in the Huai Sat Yai subdistrict has rendered the paths to the waterfall slippery, necessitating the closure, which began on Friday (July 19). Mongkol Chaipakdee, the national park’s head, stated that access would be restricted until it is safe to reopen.

Known for its stunning natural environment, Pa La-U waterfall boasts 11 tiers, with the seventh tier being particularly popular for its expansive, swim-friendly pool surrounded by dense forest. However, the higher tiers are less visited due to the steep, rocky climbs involved. Park officials are closely monitoring the conditions and will reopen the waterfall when the weather improves, and the pathways are secure. (NNT)





































