Banglamung prioritizes flood prevention, health, and breast cancer screening

Pattaya, Thailand – District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul chaired a meeting with local administrative leaders, village heads, and relevant officials on October 2, to address critical challenges and discuss policies affecting the Banglamung district.

One of the focal points of the meeting was the discussion of policies related to this year’s rainy season, with a particular emphasis on addressing potential flooding and efficient water management. The impact of El Niño phenomena was taken into consideration in formulating these policies. Authorities pledged collaboration with the Department of Irrigation, the Department of Water Resources, and other pertinent agencies to control water usage and manage water flow from the upper to the lower regions. Continuous monitoring of water levels and raising public awareness about water conservation were highlighted to ensure the judicious use of water resources.







District Public Health Officer Kitti Boonrattananet provided a detailed report on the ongoing health situation in Banglamung. Continuous vigilance was stressed regarding diseases such as COVID-19, dengue fever, and rabies. Notably, he informed attendees about the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (UCEP) policy, ensuring that emergency patients receive free treatment at the nearest hospital within 72 hours, depending on the severity of their condition.







An announcement was made regarding an upcoming breast cancer screening program scheduled to take place at the Nongprue Municipality Building on December 26-27. This initiative aims to identify breast cancer risks among women who may be considered vulnerable or underserved. To participate in the mammogram screening, individuals are required to undergo preliminary screening at local health stations or district hospitals. In case of any abnormalities detected during the preliminary screening, further mammogram procedures will be conducted to facilitate diagnosis and early intervention.

















