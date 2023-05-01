Pattaya International Pride Festival to be held June 23-25

Pattaya will organize its International Pride Festival June 23-25.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul chaired an April 27 planning meeting with Kumpol Sirisomboonlarb, marketing director for Central Pattaya, which will host the festival in coordination with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Business & Tourism Association and Sisters Foundation.







The festival highlight will be a June 24 parade and also include a beauty pageant, models, celebrities and social media influencers. In all, about 1,000 people and 100 organizations will participate in organized activities.

The 3 p.m. parade will run from the Central Marina to Beach Road and end at the Central Pattaya mall.















